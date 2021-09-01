‘Follow SC guidelines on kambala in Maharashtra case’

Karnataka High Court issues direction to State govt.

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed that the State government will have to ensure that conditions imposed by the Supreme Court in case of allowing bullock/bullock cart races in Maharashtra be followed while permitting such races in Karnataka as per the law amended in 2018.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the directions while disposing of a PIL petition filed by M/s. People for Animals, Mysuru. The petitioner had questioned permission granted for bullock cart race in Mandya in March this year.

During the hearing, the Bench noticed that the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, was amended by the State through the PCA (Karnataka Second Amendment) Act, 2017, allowing Kambala or bulls race or bullock cart race with certain conditions.

The Bench also noticed from the Supreme Court’s December 15, 2013, judgment in Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil vs. State of Maharashtra, that several guidelines were imposed by the apex court for granting permission for races in Maharashtra.

As the law in Karnataka permits bullock/bullock cart race, the authorities can grant permission by imposing the conditions as per the apex court’s guidelines in Maharashtra case, the Bench said while disposing of the petition, which had not challenged the amended law.

The apex court’s guidelines in Maharashtra’s case, among other things, states that at every event, where bullock cart races are to be held, a separate track for each bullock cart will have to be provided. no whipping of the bull would be permitted and the cartman would only be permitted to swirl it in the air and hit it on the ground. and cartman should not induce pain or cause any injury while conducting races

A veterinary doctor attached to the village dispensary should first inspect all the bulls that participate in the bullock cart races to ensure that they are in good physical condition and they are not intoxicated and that there is no application of chilly powder or mud to the genitals of the bull to make it more aggressive or ferocious, so that it runs at a faster speed, the guideline states while making it clear that in the event of any injury during race bullocks should be provided with immediate treatment immediately.

The Supreme Court had also directed that district administration should take all precautions to ensure that the animals are not tortured or subjected to cruel treatment and they should take steps for the safety of the spectators and participants. Also, the deputy commissioners of the districts were given responsibility of enforcing the guidelines.