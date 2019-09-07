‘Follow principles of social reformers’

The principles of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and harmony extolled by social reformers of the Bhakti tradition and by the leaders who were in the forefront of the Indian freedom movement should be popularised and adopted in our personal lives, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University B.P. Veerabhadrappa has said.

He was speaking at a seminar titled ‘Response of humanities to the present context’ held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the city on Saturday.

Referring to the apprehensions in various quarters on increasing intolerance in Indian social life in recent years and the threats that it may pose to the plural cultural tradition of the land, he said popularising the preachings of social reformers and the leaders of the freedom struggle was necessary to strengthen the plural cultural ethos of the land. Expressing regret over the recent decline in enrolment for humanities courses, he said that promoting research on issues related to unemployment, poverty, gender disparities at under-graduate as well as post graduate level was necessary to maintain the relevance of humanities as an academic discipline.

Addressing the gathering, Rajaram Tolpadi, director of Mangalore University.s Nehru Study Centre said that the transformations that Indian society, culture and politics have witnessed in recent years offer immense opportunities for those interested in research in social sciences.

The programme was organised by Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial Institutte (KAPMI) and Manasa Centre for Cultural Studies (MCCS). Rajani Pai, managing trustee of Manasa Trust; Rajendra Chenni, director of MCCS; and Sandhya Kaveri K., principal of KAPMI, were present.