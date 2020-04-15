‘Follow lockdown restrictions during Ramadan’

Ameer-e-Shariath Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi has called upon Muslims to compulsorily follow the lockdown restrictions during the month of Ramadan.

Reading out instructions issued by the religious head, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar told presspersons on Wednesday that the maulana has asked people to offer namaz five times a day at home and avoid going to mosques.

According to a press statement issued by the Ameer-e-Shariath, people should perform Taraweeh namaz at home along with family members. They should strictly avoid roaming outside during Ramadan. Muezzin or Imam of the masjid can make an announcement regarding the end of Sehri and the beginning of Iftar, as usual, the statement said.

“Any kind of Sehri or Iftar parties should be completely avoided. Spend your Zakat and Sadaqah to help relatives and neighbours and do not forget the poor and needy,” the statement added.