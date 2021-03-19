Follow guidelines strictly to overcome second wave: DC

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya strictly advised the public to follow guidelines issued to overcome the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a officials’ meeting to review the precautionary measures taken in the district on Friday, Dr. Ragapriya said officials have to take all suggested initiatives to prevent the spread of virus. Those arriving from Maharashtra should have a negative report on RT-PCR tests done 72 hours prior to entering the district border. “Officials should compulsorily check such passengers and quarantine those without reports until they receive the negative reports,” she directed.

There have been 20 positive cases between March 1 and 15 in the district, but numbers were increasing from the last four days. Check-posts had been set up at Mudbul, Gurmitkal, and Yargol villages to inspect vehicles, she said.

Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintendent of Police, Shilpa Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayat, Prakash Rajput, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Indumathi Patil, District Health officer, Bhagawanth Anawar, Laxmikanth and others were present.