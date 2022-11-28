Folklore University to host convocation at Gotagod on Thursday

November 28, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The sixth and seventh annual convocations of Karnataka Folklore University will be held at Gotagod in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Thursday, during which six achievers will be honoured with honorary doctoral degrees for their work in the field of folklore.

Addressing presspersons in Haveri on Monday, Vice-Chancellor of Folklore University T.M. Bhaskar said that the convocations will be held at the Hirethittu amphitheatre on the university premises. As many as five toppers of 2020 and 2021 academic years will be awarded gold medals.

Those chosen for the honorary doctoral degrees are Kenchappa Channabasappa Nagarajji of Aremallapur in Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district, Jeevan Ram Sulya of Haleget Ragamane Samskrutika Kendra of Dakshina Kannada, Elatadu Tallur Shivaram Shetty of Udupi district (sixth convocation), Yashwanth Sardeshpande of Hubballi in Dharwad district, doctor of native medicine Basavaraju Malarajappa Kanchigeri of Gadag district and folk artiste Venkappa Ambaji Sugetkar of Bagalkot district (seventh convocation).

Prof. Bhaskar said that Governor and Chancellor Thawarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation and award degrees in the presence of Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan. Founder of Alva’s Education Foundation of Moodbidri M. Mohan Alva will deliver the convocation address, he said.

New courses

He said that the university has started postgraduate courses in Yoga, Kannada and Folklore and Folk Skills starting this academic year and listed out the various courses already being offered by the university, including certificates and diplomas.

To a query, he said that there are 75 research scholars, 400 degree students and over 500 students are pursuing various certificate and diploma courses. Apart from the 75 certificate courses started by the former Vice-Chancellor Ambalike Hiriyanna, 16 new certificate courses have been started, he said and added that, in all, 125 books and 18 encyclopaedias on village history have been published by the university.

Prof. Bhaskar said that a ₹200 crore proposal for the establishment of Kala Grama (art village) has been submitted to the Union government and a grant of ₹10 crore has been sought from the State government. A ₹4 crore proposal for a library too has been submitted to the State government and the Chief Minister has promised to release the amount, he said.

On the issue of permanent staff for the university, he said that barring himself and assistant registrars, over 50 teaching and non-teaching employees are serving on contract basis and the government has been requested to give approval for permanent appointment.

Land encroached

The Vice-Chancellor said that of the total 122.19 acres of land allotted to the university, only 52 acres is in the possession of the university and the rest has been encroached upon in Sheelavant Somapur and Hulasogi. Steps will be taken to take possession of the allotted land and protect it from encroachment, by fencing it, he said.

Registrars C.T. Gururprasad and Assistant Registrar Shahnawaz Mudakavi were present.