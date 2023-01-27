Folk culture on the decline, says Siddaramaiah

January 27, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Friday that folk culture, including folk dance, was on the decline and efforts must be made to revive them.

He was speaking after felicitating folk artists in a programme conducted by the Kannada Janapada Parishat. Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was a time when people considered it far more important to learn traditional art forms than enroll their children to schools. But things have changed in the present times and learning folk art is gradually taking a back seat, he added.

The State is endowed with rich heritage of folk culture and and art forms, which varies from district to district, said Mr. Siddaramaiah and said that every effort should be made to revive and conserve them to pass on to posterity. In the villages the rural people are carrying forward the tradition but of late the new generation was not taking to folk art forms, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was confident the Congress would be voted back to power in the coming elections and promised to extend all possible assistance and conceive programmes for the promotion and strengthening of folk art. Two books related to folk art and culture was also released on the occasion.

Former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa was present.