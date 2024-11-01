Folk arts need to incorporate contemporary thought, says scholar

Referring to how Yakshagana got updated in its form and content to remain relevant, writer R.K. Hudgi has said that folk art forms must develop by incorporating contemporary thought to survive.

He also stressed the importance of the economic stability of folk artists for the survival of folk-art forms.

“The survival of folk tradition is largely dependent on the economic conditions of the performing people and communities. If artists have economic stability, folk art will survive. You cannot force the oppressed communities to continue their tradition of beating drums in village ceremonies. You cannot force the children of a cobbler to continue their family occupation. They have all the rights to choose their career,” he said.

“The folk-art forms need to be updated and remain relevant by incorporating contemporary thought. The sad thing is that folk artists don’t get the same recognition and treatment that other classical and modern artists do,” he said in his keynote address that he delivered at the inaugural session of a seminar on Kalyana Karnataka’s Bayalata tradition at Gulbarga University in Kalaburagi recently.

The event was organised jointly by the Karnataka Bayalata Academy, the Kannada Department of Gulbarga University, the Kannada Department of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce, PG Centre Kalaburagi.

Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar, who inaugurated the seminar, recalled his association with the Bayalata form of performing art since his childhood as his father was a Bayalata teacher.

“The Bayalata tradition is rich in Kalyana Karnataka. My father was a Bayalata teacher and I too have performed in many Bayalatas in my childhood. I am planning to arrange a Bayalata performance for members of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team that will visit the university for quality assessment. Performing folk art is rich among downtrodden communities. However, the art is on the verge of extinction owing to regressive practices such as untouchability,” Prof. Agsar said.

Writer Allamaprabhu Bettadur, who was the chief guest, stressed the need for increased State patronage for folk arts which were on the verge of death due to technological advancement in the field of visual art forms in the modern age.

“The plight of traditional art forms is pathetic. Most of the art forms are on the verge of death. Government intervention is required. It should come up with concrete plans to protect and develop folk arts. It should increase the allocation of funds to the academies that deal with folk arts. North Karnataka’s Bayalata needs to develop with the new generation just as Yakshagana of the coastal region has done,” he said.

Karnataka Bayalata Academy chairperson K.R. Durgadas, who presided over the inaugural session, said that Bayalata and other folk-art forms gave self-confidence to the vast majority of the working population at the bottom layer of society.

“The folk-art forms acted like schools in the rural areas and give moral education to the vast working population that remain away from academic education. They nurture illiterate performers and develop them into seasoned artists. Bayalata Academy has a great responsibility of protecting and developing the Bayalata art form and it needs people support,” he said.

Gulbarga University’s Kannada Department head H.T. Pote, programme convener Arun Joladakudligi, Karnataka People’s Education Society’s secretary Shanthappa Suran, Gulbarga University’s Registrar Laxman Rajnalkar and others were present.

Sri Lakshmi Doddata troupe presented Bayalata songs.