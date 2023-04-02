ADVERTISEMENT

Folk artiste Belagallu Veeranna dies in accident

April 02, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Nadoja awardee and theatre personality was involved in a road accident

The Hindu Bureau

Nadoja Belagallu Veeranna, Togalu Gombe artist who died in a road accident in Challakere on Sunday. He was 91. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nadoja Belagallu Veeranna, a veteran Togalu Gombe artiste and theatre personality, died in a road accident near Challakere in Chitradurga district on Sunday morning. He was 91.

The car carrying him and his son, Hanumanth Veeranna, rammed into a lorry. The car was thrown away with great force owing to the impact. Police picked up the wreckage from a nearby field later.

Belagallu Veeranna was declared brought dead to a hospital in Challakere. His son suffered serious injuries and is said to be in a critical condition. He is being treated in Challakere government hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A decorated artiste

Born into a family of folk artistes in Ballari, Mr. Veeranna joined his father in giving live performances in professional theatre. He continued the family tradition of Togalu Gombe, a folk artform that involves using leather and wooden toys to tell tales from epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata and folk stories.

President Pranab Mukherjee conferring the Sangeet Natak Akademi award to Belagallu Veeranna during an Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. File Photo | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

He had served as the chairman of the Karnataka Yakshagana-Bayalata Academy. Hampi University honoured him with a Nadoja award. He was a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Academi award, the Karnataka Rajyotsava award and the Karnataka Janapada Academy award.

Belagallu Veeranna was the maternal uncle of Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, senior Hindustani classical singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US