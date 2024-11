For the second consecutive day, flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport were affected due to fog. On Monday (November 11), more than 15 flights were delayed, and one Indigo flight from Kolkata was diverted to Chennai. The previous day, KIA witnessed a heavy fog that led to the delay and diversions of 21 flights.

