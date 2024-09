Residents alerted the police when they found a foetus in a cardboard box inside a toilet in Shirur Agasi of Bagalkot on Friday.

The police suspected it to be a case of infanticide.

The foetus was of a male infant. It was not fully developed, however.

“Some people kept it here and fled the scene,” the police said. A case has been registered.

