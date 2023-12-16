Foeticide racket: Ashok takes officials to task for failure to seal jaggery unit in Mandya village

December 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok took serious exception to the failure of the officials to seal the jaggery unit in Haadya village in Mandya, where sex determination tests were allegedly conducted as part of the foeticide racket.

Mr. Ashok, who participated in a demonstration against the alleged foeticide in Mandya on Saturday, also paid a visit to the jaggery unit in Haadya village of Mandya.

On finding business as usual at the jaggery manufacturing unit, Mr. Ashok took officials from the Health and Police Departments, who were present on the spot, to task for their failure to seal the premises after conducting a mahazar.

“If you don’t secure the place of crime, how will they gather evidence about the crime and produce before the court?” he asked the officials. “I came here thinking that the place will be sealed and barricaded. But, no such thing is found here. It is business as usual at the Alemane (jaggery unit),” he said.

When the Health Department officials said the investigation was carried out by the Baiyappanahalli police, a police official from Mandya said the matter has now been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Mr. Ashok asked his staff to call the senior officials of the CID with whom he spoke and shared his concern about the failure of the authorities to seal the premises.

Speaking to reporter, Mr. Ashok said the failure of the authorities to seal the premises show the negligence of the officials and the government. “The equipment used for the crime is also missing,” he alleged.

He said the pre-natal sex determination tests and the abortion of female foetuses was a crime against mankind and called for an amendment to the law to ensure maximum punishment to the guilty.

Stripping case

With regard to the case involving the reported stripping and assaulting of a woman in Belagavi, Mr. Ashok alleged that the Congress government was trying to “cover-up” the matter.

He said the government had announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim only after hearing about the visit by BJP’s Central team.

“If the Chief Minister was really concerned, he should have made a statement in the House suo moto,” he said, while claiming that neither Mr. Siddaramaiah nor the Home Minister or the Minister in charge of the district went to the village, where the incident took place, till he paid a visit.

He accused the State government of denying the Opposition chance to discuss the matter in the Legislative Assembly and even claimed that the Speaker had shown partiality in the matter.