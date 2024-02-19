Fodder banks to be set up in all taluks of Dharwad district by this month-end

February 19, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that based on demand, fodder banks will be set up in each one of the taluks of Dharwad district by this month-end.

Speaking to presspersons during her visit to a goshala set up at Madanabhavi village in Dharwad taluk on Monday, she said that steps have already been taken to set up fodder banks in Sherewada and Shiraguppi of Hubballi taluks.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district has in stock 1,38,492 tonnes of fodder and this will last for the next 12-13 weeks. The district has a livestock number of 3,87,399 and on an average, it requires 10.261 tonnes of fodder every week.

Although several farmers have created their own stock of fodder during kharif and rabi seasons, the administration has taken requisite measures to ensure there is no shortage of fodder, she said.

Ms. Prabhu said that the goshala at Madanabhavi was set up a year ago where over 32 head of cattle are being sheltered.

Farmers who found it difficult to take care of their livestock can send them to the goshala, she said.

This apart, there are 10 goshalas in the district with over 1,000 head of cattle and help was being extended to them through government schemes, she said.

She said that the district administration has already finalised tenders and issued work orders for supply of fodder.

She also said that 39,000 packets of seeds for cultivating fodder have been distributed free among farmers with irrigation facilities.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Ravi Saligoudar and other officials were present.