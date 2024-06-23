‘Focus should be on inculcating moral, cultural values among children’

The former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the need of the hour is to focus on imparting education that helps children build their character by imbibing moral and cultural values.

Speaking at a scholarship distribution programme organised by the Kanakashri Charitable Trust to meritorious students belonging to Kuruba community in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that in the race for marks, most of the students have forgotten their basic duties towards society and elders and the focus should be on building character.

Mr. Eshwarappa called upon those availing of government facilities and getting help from society to develop the habit of giving back something to society so that others benefit from their act.

He said that the world is looking at India now because of its culture and knowledge and students going abroad for studies should spread Indian culture and its message of universal brotherhood.

The former vice-chancellor Mallika Ghanti said that knowledge and language are key to success and if one is determined, no one can make them digress from their path.

She called upon them to learn English as it has become an inevitable mode of communication but asked students not to forget their mothertongue.

President of Kanakashri Charitable Trust T.B. Belagavi presided over the programme held in the presence of Basavaraja Devaru of Revanasiddeshwar Mutt of Mansur.

A total of 204 students who secured high marks in SSLC and II PU were given away scholarships during the programme.

