Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has emphasised the need for protecting biodiversity and traditional knowledge of the country and involving every village in the task of making the country health conscious.

Speaking at the 18th foundation day celebrations of ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) in Belagavi on Monday, the Vice-President stressed the need to focus on “what is already with us, i.e., our knowledge, our wisdom” in matters relating to health.

He said: “India’s rich tapestry of traditional medicine, encompassing Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Yoga, embodies a perfect blend of science, philosophy and spirituality, emphasizing on the harmonious balance between mind, body, spirit and nature.”

Emphasising the need to work on protecting biodiversity at the grassroots level, the Vice-President said that even at the panchayat level, there should be greater focus on medicinal and herbal plants “as at the end of the day, plants will converge in a laboratory for our basic needs.”

He also emphasised the need to develop fitness culture in the country so as to enable everyone to contribute positively to India’s march for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Lauding the work of researchers of NITM towards affordable solutions to many diseases of the modern day, he made an appeal to the corporate and public leaders to do everything possible to support research and development.

Sudesh Dhankhar, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Secretary of DHR and Director-General, ICMR, Rajiv Bahl, Joint Secretary, DHR, Anu Nagar, Director, NITM, Subarna Roy and faculty, students and other dignitaries were present.

Making the introductory remarks, Dr. Rajiv Bahl said that the National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) is one among the 27 premier research institutions of ICMR which played a major role in developing vaccine for COVID-19.

“NITM is conducting research into traditional medicines through advanced technology. It has taken up study of medicinal plants of the Western Ghats and is working on production of herbal medicines,” he said.