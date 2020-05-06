Focus on watershed development under MGNREGA

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the watershed development and river rejuvenation works taken up in the first phase under MGNREGA would be completed in a year.

It may be mentioned here that it has been planned to enhance the groundwater level in the vicinity of rivers and lakes through construction of checkdams, percolation pits and de-siltation ventures under MGNREGA. The works would be implemented in nine districts in Karnataka in the first phase. The project is named ‘Antharjala Chethana’.

On Wednesday, Mr. Eshwarappa kickstarted the works related to ‘Antharjala Chethana’ in Sugur village near here. Speaking on the occasion, he said that saplings of trees that are endemic to the region would also be planted in the vicinity of the water bodies under the project.

Expressing regret over the over-exploitation of groundwater by digging borewells in a non-judicious manner in many parts of Karnataka, he said that this has resulted in non-availability of water for drinking and agricultural needs. Referring to the loss of the plantation crops cultivated on large tracts of land in Karnataka last year owing to drought and over-exploitation of ground water, he said that recurrence of such crises can be avoided through initiatives to enhance the groundwater level. He said that the project would create ample employment opportunities in rural areas where the people are suffering owing to the loss of livelihood caused by lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the programme, L.K. Ateeq, Principal Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj said that the villages that receive more than 2,000 mm annual rain are also gripped by drinking water problem in summer owing to negligence displayed towards recharging the groundwater table. He said that the ‘Antharjala Chethana’ project would also prevent flood and subsequent soil erosion.

K.B. Ashok, Shivamogga Rural MLA; R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC; K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner; and K.M. Vaishali, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, were present.