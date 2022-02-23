Focus on temple tourism: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called upon authorities to focus on temple tourism by building a circuit that integrates of temple and monument tourism.

“There is an immense potential for temple tourism in Northern, Southern and Coastal parts of Karnataka. Similarly, there is a huge scope for monument tourism too,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister in his address after launching the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) developed by the Hindu Endowments Department advocated the need for a master plan to provide required amenities in temples.

Appreciating the ITMS, Mr. Bommai said, management of temples was very important. Initiatives were needed to record the number of pilgrims visiting temples. The system to manage temple assets needed to be streamlined, he observed. Action would be taken to redress the problems being faced by priests, he added.

He stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness and pollution-free ambience on temple premises.