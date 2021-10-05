Focus on technical training in high schools: Bommai

HUBBALLI

Chief Minister inaugurates ‘Innovation and Impact Hubballi’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that steps will be taken on priority basis to provide technical education to children in high schools so that they acquire technical skills to compete in the global level.

He was inaugurating a programme, “Innovation and Impact Hubballi”, organised as part of Beyond Bengaluru initiative organised by the Department of Information Technology and Bio Technology in Hubbballi through videoconference from Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that way back in the 1960s a technical school was set up in Hubballi for training high school students, which, however, failed to fulfil its objective and ended up becoming another normal high school. “There is a need to upgrade such technical schools. As children have more grasping power, they can be given technical training,” he said.

Emphasising the need for research and innovations, Mr. Bommai said that the use of advanced technology should not be just limited to research laboratories but should be put to use in daily life.

He said that the curriculum for ITI and polytechnic institutions has already been changed and over 150 ITIs have been upgraded with the objective of creating skilled human resources. “The State is in a leading position when it comes to development of start-ups. There is a need to take IT, BT and other industries beyond Bengaluru to cities such as Kalaburagi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission needs to function in a time-bound manner and today’s Beyond Bengaluru programme will act as a catalyst for this,” he said.

Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the State government is ready to extend financial assistance and necessary support for facilitating investments in various districts apart from Bengaluru.

“In the initial stages of industry establishment, financial assistance of up to 25% for land purchase and 45% assistance for industry establishment are being given by the government. This apart, both the Union and State governments are extending 5% incentives, exemption in stamp duty, power at concessional rates and even rent for buildings for some industries. These incentives will not be there for industries to be established in Bengaluru,” he said.

Centre of Excellence

The Minister said that shortly a Centre of Excellence related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Engineering will be set up in Hubballi. And, 50 acres of land will be provided for a Software Park, he said.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that as per the objective of the National Education Policy, coding will be introduced in the high school curriculum from the next academic year.

He said that the curriculum for engineering colleges in the State is of high standard than the IITs. “The internship period for engineering students has been increased to 30 weeks for enabling more technical training. Steps have also been taken for internships in foreign countries. A Future Digital Jobs@ Hubballi Cell has also been set up,” he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad emphasised the need for setting up electronic and hardware manufacturing units in Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi to make them a manufacturing hub for electronic products. Of the 10 hardware companies that were looking for investments in the country, at least two should be invited to Hubballi-Dharwad, he said.

MoUs

On the occasion, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission signed MoUs with various private companies of North Karnataka for extending its activities in the region.

Chairman of Vission Group on Entrepreneurship Prashanth Prakash, president of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) B.V. Naik, Additional Chief Secretary of IT, BT E.V. Ramana Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi, Director of IIT Dharwad Kavi Mahesh and others were present.