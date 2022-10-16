Focus on soil, water testing for more yield and maintaining soil nutrition, farmers told

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers should focus on soil and water testing to increase yield and maintaining soil nutrition, Director of Extension of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Dharwad P.S. Hugar said.

Speaking at the valedictory function of a 15-day training programme on “Integrated Nutrient Management” organised at UAS Dharwad on Sunday, he urged input dealers to organise soil health campaigns in villages through farmers producers organisations and co-operative societies in collaboration with the nearest Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

Mr. Hugar said that names and other details of participants will be displayed on the university website so that their services could be utilised during farm extension programmes in the district. He advised farmers in dry areas not to venture into arecanut cultivation as it is not suitable for dry zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of the Department of Soil Science and Chemistry V.B. Kuligod stressed the need for participants to transfer knowledge they gain during the training programme to their peers.

Giving details about the training programme, Sunil Halakatti asked participants to be in continuous touch with scientists of the university and make frequent visits to the nearest KVKs to keep themselves updated with advancements in farm technology.

A professor, M. Gopal, briefed about the various schemes meant for farmers. During the training, farm experts delivered lectures and organised practical classes. This apart, there were field visits to different farms.