Focus on soil, water testing for more yield and maintaining soil nutrition, farmers told

Valedictory function of a 15-day training programme on ‘Integrated Nutrient Management’ was organised at UAS in Dharwad on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 16, 2022 19:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers should focus on soil and water testing to increase yield and maintaining soil nutrition, Director of Extension of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Dharwad P.S. Hugar said.

Speaking at the valedictory function of a 15-day training programme on “Integrated Nutrient Management” organised at UAS Dharwad on Sunday, he urged input dealers to organise soil health campaigns in villages through farmers producers organisations and co-operative societies in collaboration with the nearest Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

Mr. Hugar said that names and other details of participants will be displayed on the university website so that their services could be utilised during farm extension programmes in the district. He advised farmers in dry areas not to venture into arecanut cultivation as it is not suitable for dry zones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of the Department of Soil Science and Chemistry V.B. Kuligod stressed the need for participants to transfer knowledge they gain during the training programme to their peers.

Giving details about the training programme, Sunil Halakatti asked participants to be in continuous touch with scientists of the university and make frequent visits to the nearest KVKs to keep themselves updated with advancements in farm technology.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A professor, M. Gopal, briefed about the various schemes meant for farmers. During the training, farm experts  delivered lectures and organised practical classes. This apart, there were field visits to different farms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app