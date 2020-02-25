Focus on Ravi Pujari’s threat calls to MLAs

MYSURU

25 February 2020 06:12 IST

The extradition of underworld don Ravi Pujari, who has been brought back to Bengaluru, has put the spotlight on the threat calls he allegedly made to former Ministers Tanveer Sait and S.R. Mahesh.

While the Congress’ Mr. Sait, who represents Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru, had complained to the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the then Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy that he had received SMS and phone calls from the dreaded gangster in January 2018, JD(S) leader Mr. Mahesh, who represents K.R. Nagar, had lodged a complaint with the Mysuru city police in November 2017.

Mr. Sait had alleged that the gangster had threatened to kill him if he did not pay ₹10 crore. Mr. Mahesh had said that Mr. Pujari had cautioned him against entering the poll fray from K.R. Nagar in the 2018 Assembly elections. Mr. Sait, who returned to Mysuru on Monday after a long stay away from the city to recover from an assault on him in November last, told reporters that the police investigation would throw more light on the threat calls.

Advertising

Advertising