Focus on providing quality education from primary level itself, teachers told as schools reopen in Yadgir

Published - May 31, 2024 06:37 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

It was a festival-like atmosphere when schools reopened after summer holidays in Yadgir district on Friday. Photo shows Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and teachers with children in a school at Bandalli village. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has instructed teachers and officials of the Education Department to focus on providing quality education to students starting from the primary level itself to give shape to their educational journey.

She was speaking at the inaugural day function of primary schools after summer holidays in Bandalli village of Yadgir taluk on Friday.

“Today is the first day of reopening of schools after summer holidays. Obviously, the attendance may be lower. But, teachers and officials should inform and convince parents to send their children to school regularly to ensure that there will be full attendance and no dropouts in the future,” Dr. Susheela said.

The Deputy Commissioner specifically advised teachers and officials that “bringing dropouts to schools is their prime responsibility”.

“But, apart from that, you have to focus on providing quality education to students and follow it up with scrutiny of their educational progress,” she told them.

The school building was decked with flowers and there was a festival-like atmosphere.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions Manjunath, Mallikarjun Pujari, Krishnareddy, Surekha and other teachers were present.

