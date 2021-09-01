Focus on pro-people, people-friendly governance: Bommai

₹97 crore works inaugurated in Chief Minister’s constituency

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the focus of the government is ensuring “pro-people, people-friendly governance” by providing more decentralised services. It is also for giving more services at the gram panchayat level itself.

Speaking to press persons after inaugurating various development works and initiating several others in his constituency, Shiggaon in Haveri district, on Wednesday, he said: “The plan is to have more services available in the gram panchayats so that people are not forced to frequent taluk headquarters for getting their works done.”

Mr. Bommai said that to ensure that people are not made to run from pillar to post for their works, more use of technology is essential and the government has taken it up on priority. Decentralisation of power could very well be implemented through the use of technology and this has been communicated to the officials during Karnataka Development Programme review meetings, he said.

Industrial township

Regarding the proposed industrial township in Haveri, the Chief Minister said that a meeting will be convened next week. “An industrial township will help in providing employment to students who will get technical training. There is need for industries that provide employment to youths and based on this concept, the industrial township will be developed,” he said.

Vaccination

He said that vaccine doses were available in adequate quantity in the State. However, there is vaccine hesitance in a few districts where extensive sensitisation programmes are being taken up.

Mr. Bommai said that students from neighbouring States should mandatorily undergo seven-day quarantine. The government has made arrangements for students from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other States to undergo quarantine.

To a query, he clarified that the district administrations are not supposed to make vaccination compulsory for getting foodgrains from PDS shops. He said that he will instruct Chamarajnagar district administration on this.

To another query, Mr. Bommai said that confusions in the sand policy will be resolved to ensure that people got the sand required for construction activities without much hassle.

Development works

Mr. Bommai inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development works worth ₹97 crore in his home constituency. Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Govind Karjol, C.C. Patil and B. Basavaraj, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Shiggaon Lift Irrigation Project through which 39 tanks have been filled.

During the series of programmes he attended, he was stopped at several villages where people greeted him and also submitted appeals to him.

At Bada village, he interacted with students of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Residential School where students rushed to shake hands with him. The Chief Minister addressed a gathering Muslims in Hindi after inaugurating a Shadi Mahal at Bankapur.