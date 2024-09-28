Focus on prevention of diseases, CM tells doctors

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said his government will continue its support for developing the hospitals attached to the century-old Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) so that they provide quality healthcare to the public like the private hospitals, upgrading the existing infrastructure.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he launched many public healthcare facilities in Mysuru, including the branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute, the district hospital, the trauma care centre and many others during his first term as the Chief Minister. The facilities are now a boon to the poor patients, he said, while promising to further develop the public healthcare infrastructure here.

Speaking at the valedictory of the year-long centenary celebrations of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute in Mysuru, he said K.R. Hospital attached to MMCRI is known as “doddaspatre” and the people from the villages, including his village, came here for treatment. Provide facilities like private hospitals for the poor patients as well, developing the government healthcare facilities, he told the doctors.

Society’s assets

Describing doctors as society’s most valuable assets, Mr. Siddaramaiah advised the doctors to treat patients with kindness and affection. Prevention is better than the cure, he said, emphasising on the prevention of diseases rather than its cure and said doctors play a major role in maintaining the health of the society.

Stating that doctors are referred to as “Vaidyo Narayano Hari”, the Chief Minister said doctors are seen with divinity because of their profession and services. Doctors need to live up to the expectations of the people and safeguard the opinion of the people. They must ensure to protect the meaning of “Vaidyo Narayano Hari” with their profession referred to as noble.

He said poor patients largely depend on the government hospitals for treatment and advised the doctors to upgrade the government hospitals on the lines of private hospitals with quality care.

The Chief Minister said the lifespan of the people has been on the rise with the advancement of medical facilities, and more number of hospitals and medical professionals.

Maharaja’s contribution

Recalling the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he said the Maharaja of Mysuru laid emphasis on health and education and the MMCRI was his contribution. It was established in 1924 and was shifted to Mysuru in 1930. The college has produced many doctors who are working all over the world, serving humanity. “MMCRI happens to be the first medical college in Karnataka, and one of the oldest in the country. I am to be part of the celebration,” he said.

Silver coin, special postal cover

On the occasion, the Chief Minister released the silver coin and special postal cover brought out in commemoration of the centenary celebrations. The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for the skin bank, human milk bank, OPD Block, and also inaugurated the CT scan facility (at K R Hospital).

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil, Tanveer Sait, MLA, and Thimmaiah, MLC, who is the 1964 batch student, also spoke. K. Harish Gowda, MLA, and officials from the departments of medical education and health were present.

Earlier, MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayani welcomed and briefed the gathering on the activities done as part of the centenary fete in the past one year.

On the occasion, senior alumni of the MMCRI were felicitated in recognition of their services. They include Dr. P.S. Shankar, Dr. Kantha S. Jadhav, Dr. Chandrashekara Shetty, Dr. K.M. Suryanarayana, Dr. Jagannatha Shenoy, Dr. Kanagal Satyanarayana, and others.

Many past students of the MMCRI, who are serving in various countries and States in India, attended the event.

