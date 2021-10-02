‘Focus on plastic waste recycling’

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara on Friday launching the plastic waste awareness campaign in Kavalamudur village, Bantwal taluk, on Friday.

MANGALURU

02 October 2021 02:00 IST

Awareness campaign against plastic waste launched in the city

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara on Friday said gram panchayat members need to focus more on collection and recycling of plastic waste.

He was speaking after launching an awareness campaign against plastic waste during the Swachh Bharat Campaign, jointly organised by the ZP, Swachh Bharat Mission, Kavalamudur Gram Panchayat and Dakshina Kannada District and Bantwal Taluk Working Journalists’ Associations at Kavalamudur.

Mr. Kumara said there should not be unnecessary opposition toaards handling and recycling plastic waste. People should not forget their duty while demanding their rights. Plastic waste could scientifically recycled, he said, urging panchayat members to clear doubts among people if they have any.

Complimenting Journalists’ Associations for their social concern, Mr. Kumara said the programme was not just a namesake; but saw follow-up action.

Taluk Journalists’ Association, led by its president Prashanth Punjalakatte, offered rice in return for plastic waste collected by residents to encourage waste disposal. While about 26 kg waste was collected during the campaign, 260 kg rice was provided in return to 43 residents.

Besides members of Journalists’ Associations, gram panchayat members, Anganwadi volunteers, ASHA volunteers and residents participated in the programme.

Gram Panchayat president Jayalakshmi, taluk panchayat EO Rajanna, district information officer H.G. Raviraj, District Journalists’ Association president Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others attended.