Focus on need for CARE as a framework to nurture future engineers

January 02, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Professor at California State University, U.S., S.K. Ramesh has emphasised the need for CARE (Collaborative, Accountable, Resilient and Ethical) as a framework for shaping and nurturing future engineers.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day 11th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education (ICTIEE-2024) and IUCEE Annual Student Forum (IASF) 2024 at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The theme of the international conference is Systemic Transformation in Engineering Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating on the impact of caring for students will have on their learning, Prof. Ramesh said that the well-being of students is key to successful learning.

Further emphasising the significance of proper teaching, he said, “To err is human, to engineer is divine and to teach is sublime”.

Chief Executive Officer of ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) Michael Milligan stressed the need for collaborative efforts to make a difference and called on the educators to address the challenges faced by the planet through STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) Education.

Executive Director of the IUCEE Foundation Krishna Vedula said that compelling vision for education should act as a catalyst for bringing about transformation in engineering education.

Mr. Vedula said that change agents are crucial for bringing about systematic transformation and stressed the need for having them [change agents] on campuses.

He emphasised the need for student-centric education and sharing and collaborating with institutions worldwide to facilitate effective learning. He said that teachers are required to ponder over “I am teaching, Are they learning?” and indulge in self-evaluation to emerge as good teachers.

Founding Vice-Chancellor of MIT Vishwa Prayag University in Solapur and former faculty member of KLE Technological University (KLETU) Gopalkrishna Joshi recalled the various milestones of KLETU and said that adapting best practises from across the world and systemic approach have helped the university in bringing about a change in engineering education.

Welcoming the gathering, Vice-Chancellor of KLETU Ashok Shettar highlighted the university’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in teaching and learning. He also recalled the support of IUCEE in the decade-long journey in transforming engineering education.

Dean Academics Prakash Tewari, Registrar B.S Anam, chairperson of the organising committee Vijayalakshmi M. and others were present.

Earlier, conducting the boot camp session, Sampada Pachuary said that interdisciplinary approach formed the backbone of the forum.

A distinguished panel of 14 mentors were introduced during the boot camp. Over 300 delegates from across India and abroad are participating in the conference, which has an impressive line-up of speakers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.