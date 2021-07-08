Focus on manufacturing quality medical products over pandemic

MYSURU

08 July 2021 20:41 IST

Workshop plans strategy to meet national and global needs

The fourth of a series of six virtual workshops on current good manufacturing practices to support the Indian pharmaceutical/medical devices’ industry’s vision of providing world-class quality medical products was held recently. It was inaugurated by Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The workshop is the initiative of an active collaboration among Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, World Health Organisation (WHO), JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru (JSS AHER), AMTZ and Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus and reinforced the need to enhance quality production for sustainable supply chains to meet national and global needs. These workshops highlighted the vital importance of strengthening the capacities of IVDs-medical devices manufacturing facilities meet current global best practices and sharing global practices to promote availability and access to quality medical products, a release from the JSS AHER, Mysuru said.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are thankful to the Health Ministry, DBT, WHO and partners for the trust and confidence reposed in us for the conduct of the workshop,” said Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER, Mysuru. “An important element of these workshops is mentorship,” he said. To ensure long-term impact, a mentor will be guiding the participants for an informed understanding and implementation of WHO pre-qualification guidelines and other world-class quality standards, he explained.

Importantly, the workshops are also contributing to the larger agenda of access to quality medical products for all. As B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER, Mysuru said, “This workshop is an important step for enabling the enhancement of quality standards of medical devices’ manufacturing units.”

He was hopeful that the industry, which has shown tremendous progression in the reduction of time for RT-PCR testing, would further be able to deliver the same at the point of care. “We are delighted to be part of this initiative,” he said.

Under this initiative, a total of six workshops are being conducted - two for formulation manufacturing pharma units, three for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing units, and one for medical devices and IVD manufacturers.

Cumulatively, over 800 plus participants from over 220 units will take part in this capacity-strengthening programme. The fourth workshop had 182 participants from 51 medical devices units, the release said.

Earlier, in her inaugural address, Dr. Renu Swarupsaid, “This initiative of providing the requirements of global standards meets the critical need of enabling further upgradation of in-vitro diagnostics and medical devices’ sector for achieving global standards of quality. This will have a far-reaching positive impact. It reiterates our commitment to quality medical products.”

V.G. Somani, Drug Controller General of India, Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, and others also spoke.

For more information about the virtual workshops, contact Vishal Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director (Academics), JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at email: vishalkumargupta@jssuni.edu.in and Mobile: 9242157508.