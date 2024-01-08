Focus on low voter turnout booths in Mysuru urban: top poll official

January 08, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The voting percentage in Mysuru district needs improvement and more SVEEP drives are the need of the hour for increasing voter turnout in the coming election, said Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kurma Rao M.

The senior official was presiding over a meeting of the District SVEEP Committee at the deputy commissioner’s office here.

Mr. Rao mentioned the low voter turnout in three urban constituencies in Mysuru city – Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja – and told the officers to identify the booths where the percentage of voting has been consistently low despite the efforts to spread voter awareness.

Such booths need special attention and more voter awareness campaigns have to be launched for increasing the participation of voters in the coming elections.

Mr. Rao also told the officers engaged in election-related works to encourage voters who have migrated to other places/areas to get their names shifted to the booths where they are presently residing using Form 8. This will facilitate them to exercise their franchise wherever they are living, he added.

Mr. Rao suggested more activities and drives through electoral literacy clubs. The clubs can be encouraged to take up more voter awareness drives aimed at improving the polling percentage.

The additional chief electoral officer also suggested bringing out short films on voter awareness by holding competitions. The participants can come up with one minute or two-minute short films and the best ones can be presented prizes. The best films can be used for voter awareness campaigns, he advised.

Compared to the polling in the rural pockets in Mysuru district, urban voters continued to display their apathy during the assembly polls last year. Nearly 40 per cent of voters in the three constituencies did not vote - contrary to the enthusiasm shown to the festival of democracy in rural Mysuru which was awe-inspiring. Despite best efforts from the district administration and the Mysuru SVEEP Committee during the elections in May, the voter turnout in Krishnaraja constituency was 59.55 per cent while Chamaraja and Narasimharaja recorded 61.05 per cent and 63.61 per cent voting respectively.

The voters in these urban segments are staying away from booths in every election. The poor voting trend could not be reversed despite the concentrated SVEEP campaigns. Chamaraja, which is dominated by a sizable population of educated voters, saw a disheartening voter participation. Same is the case in Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja. The outcome in 2023 is almost the same as in 2013 and 2018 barring an insignificant rise in voting percentage with the polling crossing 60 per cent in Chamaraja.