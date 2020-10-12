Focus on controlling COVID-19 deaths: Sudhakar

MYSURU

12 October 2020 23:39 IST

Minister for Medical Education and Health K. Sudhakar on Monday told officials in Mysuru to focus on controlling the deaths due to COVID-19 and reducing the fatality rate to less than one per cent by taking all necessary measures.

At a meeting here to discuss the strategies for COVID-19 management and the preventive measures during the ensuing Dasara festivities, he said the hospitals across Mysuru should set aside more beds for COVID-19 patients and directed his department officials to ensure patients do not face shortage of beds.

With the spike in mortality rate in Mysuru, the emphasis should be on controlling deaths, he said, adding that a death audit was being made to ascertain the reasons for the spurt in fatalities.

In view of spike in infections and deaths, the hospitals must ensure all drugs were available and there was no short supply. If necessary, important drugs can be warehoused so that no patient was inconvenienced, Dr. Sudhakar said and added that home isolated patients need to be monitored suitably. If required, such patients should be shifted to hospitals for monitoring.

Additional Chief Secretary Jawed Akthar, State COVID-19 War Room in-charge Munish Moudgil, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and others were present.