Focus on better managing pandemic, Savadi tells detractors

Those raising questions about Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa or seeking change in leadership in the State should, instead, work towards better COVID-19 management in their constituencies, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said in Athani on Thursday.

He was speaking to journalists after inaugurating a project to fill tanks with water from irrigation canals.

He admitted that some BJP leaders had gone to New Delhi to seek a change in leadership. They should spend their time meaningfully by indulging in COVID-19 relief activities in their constituencies instead. The question of changing the Chief Minister in the State is irrelevant and meaningless, he said.