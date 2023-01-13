Focus is on providing irrigation to dry lands: MLA

January 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Yadgir

Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA, laid the foundation stone for two bridge-cum-barrages near Gundgurthi and Basantapur villages in Wadagera taluk of the district on Friday.

One bridge-cum-barrage will come up near Gundagurthi village at the cost of ₹3 crore and another one near Basantapur at the cost of ₹5 crore under special funds of MLA local areas development (LAD) grant. The work has been assigned to the Minor Irrigation Department.

He said that he came from an agriculture family and he knew the problems of farmers. Therefore, he has been focused on the projects through which farmers’ dry lands would be irrigated. By these projects, around 370 hectares of dry land will get water for crops, he said, and added that he wanted to do something for farmers using natural water sources. Therefore, he chose to construct the bridge-cum-barrages to store water which has been flowing waste and use it for the crops.

The tender process is on for the Bhima plant project under which the dry lands in Wadagera taluk will get water. The project will come up at the cost of ₹450 crore under Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd., Mr. Mudnal said.