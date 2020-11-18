Focus is on industrial development in tier-2 cities

Investors meet in Hubballi has helped in facilitating development in the northern districts: Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that the State government is moving ahead with its plan for industrial development with focus on tier-2 cities.

Speaking at a consultation programme on employment and industry here on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said that the investors meet in Hubballi, “Invest Karnataka-Hubballi”, had helped a great deal in facilitating industrial development in the northern districts of the State. The consultation was organised jointly by Kaushalya-Karnataka, the District Industries Centre, NABARD, the Entrepreneurship Development Centre, the Karnataka State Finance Corporation and other organisations.

The Minister said that in the aftermath of the investors meet many companies and investors had come forward to invest in the northern districts, particularly in the Hubballi zone. With the establishment of IT and BT companies in the region, youths would get more employment opportunities, he added.

“It is expected that around 40,000 jobs will be created through new investments in the region. Youths too should develop the requisite skill-sets. The government will extend all necessary help and incentives for those coming forward to establish new industries,” he said.

Resource persons briefed the participants about the investment opportunities and the assistance that will come from the government in training manpower and related issues.

On the occasion, musician Balachandra Nakod and a few other achievers were honoured.

Chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority Nagesh Kalburgi, the former Mayor D.K. Chavan and others were present.