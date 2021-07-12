‘Focus is on growth of IT sector in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities’

Belagavi

12 July 2021 17:46 IST

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan says Hubballi region has been given prominence in Karnataka government’s Beyond Bengaluru policy

The Karnataka government’s Beyond Bengaluru policy will focus on growth of the IT sector in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Deputy Chief Minister and IT&BT Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in Hubballi on July 12.

The Hubballi region has been given prominence under Beyond Bengaluru, and several industries have already been set up in the region. Some industries are also being set up due to the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) policy of the government, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from this, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission KDEM will help attract investment for enterprises which support digital economy and artificial intelligence, the Deputy CM said.

According to him, Hubballi region had not been left behind in industrial development and employment creation. “There may, however, be some variations based on market fluctuations,” he said. He hoped that the combined strength of institutions like Infosys, Deshpande Foundation and IIT-Dharwad would have a positive effect on the industrial ecosystem of the region in a big way.

‘Tough measures needed for population control’

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed support to the ‘no government jobs for those with more than two children’ rule in Uttar Pradesh.

He said growing population is a serious issue and has to be controlled. “There is a need for such rules, which have been introduced by Yogi Adityanath’s government. The government needs to take stringent measures for population control,” he said.

He was in Hubballi for a meeting of academicians in Karnatak University, Dharwad.