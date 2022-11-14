Focus is on giving quality education in govt. institutions, says Jagadish Shettar

November 14, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that improvement in school infrastructure will help in improving the quality of education and both the State and Union governments are focusing on imparting quality education through government institutions.

Speaking after performing bhoomi puja for the construction of five classrooms at a cost of ₹82 lakh under the Viveka Scheme at Hosur Government High School in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Shettar emphasised the need for joint initiatives by the government and the public for development of government schools and school infrastructure.

The former Chief Minister said that the scheme has been named after Swami Vivekananda and when the quality of education improved, automatically admissions to government schools will increase. “Soon, classrooms will be constructed and dedicated to the public. The Public Works Department will build good classrooms with adequate facilities,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that on Children’s Day celebrated in memory of the former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru, the project of building of classrooms for children is being initiated. Better infrastructure in government schools will go a long way in grooming future citizens of India, he said.

The former chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti said that year after year, more girls are clearing examinations with good scores. There is a need for further improvement of government schools and colleges. With the objective of providing affordable education to all in every taluk, government PU colleges have been established. Teachers should also discharge their duties responsibly, he said.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath made the introductory remarks. The birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India was celebrated by offering floral tributes to his portrait. On the occasion, a memorandum regarding the facilities required for the school was submitted to the dignitaries.

Deputy Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad Uma Mukund, HDMC councillors Santosh Chavan, Meenakshi Vantamuri, Director of MSIL Mallikarjun Savakar and others were present.