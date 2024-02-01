Focus is on drought management, says Dharwad Deputy Commissioner

February 01, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., who assumed office recently, has said that as the district is facing the harsh realities of drought, priority has been accorded to ensuring proper drought management and mitigating hardships of the people, particularly farmers.

In her maiden interaction with presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, Ms. Prabhu said that having collected information on demand for fodder and scarcity of drinking water, the district administration is addressing the issues on priority.

“Water from Navilutheerth Reservoir was released on January 22 through the Malaprabha Right Bank Canal (MRBC) to fill around 50 tanks in villages. As many as 128 villages are prone to drinking water shortage and officials have been directed to hire private borewells and tankers to supply water to these villages during summer,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commissioner said that while the district has fodder in stock for 25 weeks, there are complaints of shortage of fodder by farmers. So, the task force will be directed to check the ground reality and in case there is shortage of fodder, the administration will recommend to the government to set up fodder banks, she said.

On the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and various annual board examinations, she said that the workforce will be utilised effectively to ensure that the elections are held in a free and fair manner.

“Meetings have been held with officials of the Education Department. As Dharwad slipped to the 28th position in the previous year SSLC examination results, steps to improve performance have been discussed with the officials, including holding extra classes, and other initiatives,” she said.

Replying to a query, she categorically stated that there will be zero tolerance towards corruption and menace of middlemen.

Elaborating on the steps taken to make all offices docketless and making them ready for e-office, she said that it will take some time for people from rural areas to adapt to the new system. But in the long run these steps will help check corrupt practices, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.