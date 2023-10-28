FMS seize acacia logs in agri. university research station in Bhadravathi

October 28, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Forest Mobile Squad of Shivamogga, on Friday evening, seized illegally cut khair (acacia) logs on the premises of a research station of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences at Honnavile in Bhadravathi taluk.

The staff, led by Range Forest Officer Hanumantharaya visited the farm after receiving information that trees were being cut illegally. By the time the team reached the spot, the accused had loaded the logs onto a tractor. They seized 15 pieces and the tractor.

As per the preliminary inquiry, two trees had been cut. Based on the material available, the officials have booked a case against Shabbir of Donabaghatta, who allegedly cut the trees, and Nasrulla, the driver of the tractor.

However, it is said that the university officials hired their services to remove the trees that were about to fall in the interest of the workers on the farm.