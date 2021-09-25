Flyover project: Joshi announces formation of experts’ panel to address concerns

HUBBALLI

The meeting convened to address concerns raised by experts of the twin cities, on the ‘reported flaws’ in the design of the elevated corridor at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Saturday, concluded with Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announcing the formation of an experts’ committee to address all concerns and objections.

Making the concluding remarks in the meeting which began late on Saturday, the Union Minister clarified that there was no prestige issue involved and all concerns raised by the engineers and architects would be addressed.

Mr. Joshi directed Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil to constitute the committee, comprising experts from IIT or VTU, senior contractors who had done flyover/highway projects, MLA Arvind Bellad (also an engineer), officials of the National Highways Authority of India, and consultants.

“Constitute the committee immediately and hear all the concerns and objections raised and address them. Ultimately it should be a win-win situation for all,” he said.

Pointing out that it was after repeated pleas from the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and other organisations that the flyover project had taken shape, Mr. Joshi said that doing away with the project could not be a solution.

“One should understand that traffic island (Kittur Chennamma Circle) is a serious issue. I would say it is not traffic island but terrific island. Even apart from initiating alternate projects, the traffic island continues to be a traffic nightmare and it needs to be addressed,” he said.

He also pointed out that nine months had passed now after the virtual initiation of the project by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and since then various concerns raised had been incorporated in the project.

“We understand your concerns. After much effort the project was sanctioned despite guidelines not permitting it. Everyone wants the project to be useful for the city. We also want it to beneficial. We are open to suggestion even now also and together we will resolve the contentious issues,” he said.

Mr. Joshi also asked the Deputy Commissioner to resolve the issues soon by constituting the committee.