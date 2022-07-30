Flyover project between Old Bus Station and Bidnal gets in-principle approval

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde explaining a map to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during a review meeting in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

July 30, 2022 21:16 IST

State has agreed to release ₹50 lakh for preparing DPR: Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the Union government had given in-principle approval for the ₹300 crore flyover project between Old Bus Station and Bidnal in Hubballi and the State government had agreed to release ₹50 lakh for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Chairing the progress review meeting of various development projects in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi informed the meeting about the in-principle approval from Centre and asked the officials of National Highway and Public Works Department to hold high-level meeting in 15 days in Bengaluru to prepare the DPR. It might be recalled that due to cost factor, this stretch of the flyover project was left out from the Kittur Chennamma Circle flyover project in Hubballi.

The Minister said that the Ramanagar-Alnavar-Dharwad-Kusugal Road stretch would be upgraded to national highway for easing the traffic congestion in Hubballi-Dharwad and the Union government had given its approval for it. Referring to the issue of Bank of Baroda collecting toll on the stretch due to a technical issue, he asked Public Works C.C. Patil to convene a meeting to find a solution.

Mr. Joshi stressed the need for proper and timely implementation of the smart city works in the twin cities and asked the municipal authorities to look into the complaints regarding the tag system of the door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

Mr. Joshi asked the Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Commmissioner and Mayor of Hubballi Dharwad to conduct review meetings on a weekly basis till the completion of tender process for installation of LED lamps in the twin cities and initiation of the work. He also raised the issue of water contamination.

Expressing happiness over the approval given for the flyover project, Mr. Patil asked the officials of various departments and government agencies to ensure proper coordination so that minimal damage was caused to the roads.

Minister for Mines and Geology and district-in-charge for Dharwad Halappa Achar said that after the fire mishap in a factory in Tarihal Industrial Estate in Hubballi, 10 teams had been constituted to conduct survey of the 2,248 factories in 16 industrial estates in the district and till Friday survey of 1,319 factories had been completed. Violators were being issued notices for rectify mistakes.

MLA Prasad Abbayya stressed the need for realigning the underground drainage system in the twin cities. He also demanded change in the existing system of seeking permission from Urban Development Directorate for every work under the municipal corporation limits.