Flyover planned on KRS Road-ORR junction

MYSURU

02 July 2021 20:06 IST

Mysuru’s second flyover has been proposed at the junction of Outer Ring Road on KRS Road. The first flyover was constructed a few years ago at the Hinkal ORR junction on Hunsur Road.

The flyover is expected to smoothen traffic movement on the intersection of many busy roads. The traffic density on the stretch has gone up substantially with the coming up of new layouts, colleges and industries.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who inspected the KRS Road-ORR junction with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar on Friday along with the revised DPR of the flyover, said it has become necessary because of high traffic density at the junction, causing gridlocks and accidents. The revised DPR will be submitted to the government for approval, he added.

The six-lane 42-km long ORR is part of NH-275 as the MUDA transferred the ring road to the NHAI.

Mr. Simha said the DPR is also being prepared for the construction of a third flyover at the ORR junction near Columbia Asia Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysore National Highway.

On the non-functional streetlights on the ORR, he said the problems pertaining to non-working street lights that have caused serious hardships to the people living in the vicinity and motorists, particularly on the service roads, would be resolved soon.