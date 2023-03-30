ADVERTISEMENT

Flying training organisation inaugurated in Belagavi

March 30, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister General V.K. Singh inaugurated Redbird Aviation Flying Pvt. Ltd., a flying training organisation, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

In a virtual ceremony, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation inaugurated the academy that will train pilots and other airborne and ground staff, at the Belagavi airport in Sambra.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajeev Bansal, airport officials, Redbird Aviation Flying Pvt. Ltd. president Karan Mann and others were present, according to a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Redbird is one of the two academies functioning in Belagavi. The Union government approved five flying training organisations in the country in 2021. They are coming up in Kalaburagi, Jalgaon, Khajuraho and Lilabari, apart from Belagavi.

Airports Authority of India has released around 5,000 sq m of land on lease for 25 years to these academies, on Design, Build, Operate, Maintenance and Transfer (DBOMT) basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US