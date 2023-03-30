Flying training organisation inaugurated in Belagavi

March 30, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

Union Minister General V.K. Singh inaugurated Redbird Aviation Flying Pvt. Ltd., a flying training organisation, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

In a virtual ceremony, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation inaugurated the academy that will train pilots and other airborne and ground staff, at the Belagavi airport in Sambra.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajeev Bansal, airport officials, Redbird Aviation Flying Pvt. Ltd. president Karan Mann and others were present, according to a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redbird is one of the two academies functioning in Belagavi. The Union government approved five flying training organisations in the country in 2021. They are coming up in Kalaburagi, Jalgaon, Khajuraho and Lilabari, apart from Belagavi.

Airports Authority of India has released around 5,000 sq m of land on lease for 25 years to these academies, on Design, Build, Operate, Maintenance and Transfer (DBOMT) basis.