Flying Training Centre to come up in Hubballi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI

05 January 2022 21:51 IST

In a good development for Hubballi in particular and North Karnataka in general, the Union Government has decided to set up a Flying Training Centre (FTC) in Hubballi.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi made the announcement through a press release from New Delhi on Wednesday. He has thanked Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

Mr. Joshi has said that the FTC will further boost development of the region and particularly of Hubballi, which was emerging as second capital of the State. “The Union Government is setting up six Flying Training Centres across the country to produce more pilots and the decision to include Hubballi among them is of great significance as there are no flying schools in the region,” he has said.

He has said that he made an appeal to the then Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and also Civil Aviation Minister Mr. Scindia to start a flying school in Hubballi and they have responded positively to the demand and sanctioned it.

The move will not only be of great help to the youths of the region interested in making a career as pilots but will also facilitate industrial development in the region, he has said.