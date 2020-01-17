Flybus from Mysuru airport to Ooty, Madikeri soon

The authorities are planning to introduce a Flybus service from Mysuru airport to Ooty and to Madikeri in Kodagu for the benefit of tourists. This is based on an extensive survey and public feedback. Talks are on with the KSRTC to introduce the service, according to Mysuru airport director R. Manjunath.

He said that a meeting was scheduled with the KSRTC authorities next week after which the Flybus services are expected to be launched from the city airport. It will benefit tourists coming to Mysuru and wanting to go directly to either Ooty or Madikeri, he added.

With regard to connecting the city with the airport located at Mandakalli, Mr. Manjunath said there is an arrangement with the KSRTC for a service coinciding with the arrival of flights. As the Mysuru airport has received traction under UDAN with 16 flights movements a day – both inward and outward –, the security apparatus is set to be beefed up.

Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) will be inducted to the airport. Pratap Reddy, ADGP (Internal Security), held a discussion with the airport authorities in Mysuru recently. Mr. Manjunath said they expect about 50 KSISF staff to be deployed at Mysuru airport in due course. “We already have nearly 45 to 50 security personnel drawn from the Police Department and the KSISF will decide on how many can be retained out of them,” he added.

The airport has also procured a bomb suit to be worn by trained staff while diffusing explosives. The airport is fully secure but the latest in terms of equipment are being procured to handle any emergency, said Mr. Manjunath.