FlyBlade India and Jaunt Air announce partnership to launch eVTOL’s in India by 2027

March 28, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

FlyBlade India and Jaunt Air Mobility on Tuesday (March 28) announced a strategic partnership to launch electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations in India and the subcontinent region by 2027. The partnership includes a non-binding arrangement to procure 150 Jaunt Journey aircraft with an option for another 100 aircraft to meet the projected demand over the next decade.

The companies will collaborate in specific areas that are critical to support future short-haul mobility operations.

In particular, BLADE India will work with Jaunt and its partners to develop key infrastructure capabilities in aircraft charging and energy distribution technologies. Jaunt will use BLADE India’s existing short-haul operational and customer experience to support the development of the Jaunt Journey aircraft and its integration into the Indian airspace, said a media release.

CONNECT WITH US