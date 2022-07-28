Karnataka

Flower vendor killed

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 28, 2022 21:37 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:37 IST

A 30-year-old flower vendor was bludgeoned to death at city market complex after a drunken brawl in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, Prashanth, resident of Kadirenahalli, had gone to the market to get flowers to sell in the market the next morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The police suspect that while waiting for the consignment, he, along with his friends, had a party. An argument over a trivial matter took an ugly turn when the accused assaulted him with liquor bottles and wooden crates, killing him on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The murder came to light when people visited the complex and found Prashanth in a pool of blood in the morning.

The police said they have some leads about the accused, who may have escaped to their native place in a neighbouring State. Efforts are on to arrest them, a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...