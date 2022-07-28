Flower vendor killed

A 30-year-old flower vendor was bludgeoned to death at city market complex after a drunken brawl in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, Prashanth, resident of Kadirenahalli, had gone to the market to get flowers to sell in the market the next morning.

The police suspect that while waiting for the consignment, he, along with his friends, had a party. An argument over a trivial matter took an ugly turn when the accused assaulted him with liquor bottles and wooden crates, killing him on the spot.

The murder came to light when people visited the complex and found Prashanth in a pool of blood in the morning.

The police said they have some leads about the accused, who may have escaped to their native place in a neighbouring State. Efforts are on to arrest them, a police officer said.