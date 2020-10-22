Flower trade to shift out of Devaraja Market for three days from tomorrow

Traders told to run their business from J.K. Grounds

This Dasara finale, retail and wholesale flower shops at the century-old Devaraja Market will remain out of bounds for the public for three days from October 23 because they will remain closed as a precautionary measure in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, traders have been told to run their business from J.K. Grounds. A similar arrangement was made ahead of festivals such as Gowri–Ganesha and Varamahalakshmi. Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde issued an order in this regard on Wednesday and urged the traders to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic.

Anticipating large festive crowds gathering at the market, the corporation took the decision to shift the trade temporarily from Devaraja Market to J.K. Grounds where social distancing can be maintained unlike at the congested market.

The MCC has requested the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing, which are the key factors for combating the pandemic.