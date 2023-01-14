Flower show, wine festival at Raja Seat in February

January 14, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Tourist footfall is expected to see a rise as Raja Seat in Madikeri, one of the most visited sites in Kodagu, will host a flower show and wine festival from February 3 to 6.

Nearly 20 species of flowers and about 12,000 plants will be part of the show with floral decorations. One of the highlights of the show is the bonsai plants exhibition and attractions created in varieties of flowers.

The wine festival will be held as homemade wine is popular in the district, and there will be a special exhibition of Coorg spices.

Those wishing to participate in the wine festival must have their own production unit and alcohol content should be less than what has been prescribed by the Excise Department, a release said.

Also, as part of the flower show, flower and ornamental plants will be on display and sale besides the display of farm equipment. Special fruit varieties, veggies, and spices grown in Kodagu will be on display. Floral statues will be created for attracting children besides creating selfie points in flowers.