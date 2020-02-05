Flower show to be ‘plastic-free’

This year’s flower show in the sprawling garden of Raja Seat in Madikeri from February 7 to 10 will be plastic-free. The organisers have banned visitors from carrying plastic inside the show, which is expected to attract a lot of locals and tourists.

The organisers have urged the visitors not to carry plastic carry bags and bottles.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Wednesday inspected the arrangements for the show and later held a meeting with officials of the Departments of Horticulture and Tourism.

The Departments of Kannada and Culture, Kodava Sahitya Academy and other academies and cultural institutions will be presenting cultural shows on each day.

While the show is free for schoolchildren if they come wearing their uniform or with a letter issued by the heads of their schools, the entry fee for others would be ₹10, said Deputy Director of Horticulture Chandrashekar.

He requested the Police department to make arrangements for the parking of visitors’ vehicles and barricades at the venue.

Police Inspector K.B. Belliappa said temporary parking can be arranged at the old private bus-stand in view of the show from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and private buses can operate from the APMC premises until the flower show gets over.

Ms Joy told the officials to ensure convenience to the public and communicate information well in advance in case of changes in the arrangements.

Tourism officials urged the Deputy Commissioner to allow food stalls at the venue for the convenience of visitors.

The appeal was considered and those willing to set up food stalls will be getting space at the venue for free, a release said. Interested persons can call Tourism Department Assistant Director on 94480 04466 or 08272-228580 for information on establishing stalls and other details.