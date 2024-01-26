GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flower show records highest single day footfall for January show

January 26, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Republic Day flower show recorded the highest single day footfall for the January show on Friday, January 26. The flower show, on the theme of ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya’, is being held at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden from January 18 to January 28.

The highest ever single day footfall was for the August show (for Independence Day) in 2022, which was a tribute to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. On August 15, 2022, a whopping 3.5 lakh people visited the show, making it the highest ever footfall in the history of the flower show on a single day.

Joint Director, Parks and Gardens, Horticulture Department, M. Jagadeesh said that on Friday, the flower show had 95,600 visitors and the revenue collection was ₹65 lakh, making it a record compared to previous years’ January shows. “All the visitors are completely satisfied with the vibrant floral arrangements and different cultural programmes hosted in the garden,” he added.

The main attraction at the flower show is the floral replica of Anubhava Mantapa, Ikya Mantapa, Ishta Linga Prathiroopa and Basavanna’s interactions with the public. The floral models and statues of other Vachana writers like Allama Prabhu, Ambigara Chowdayya, and Akka Mahadevi can also be found at the show.

