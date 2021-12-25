Flower show, cultural events inaugurated on palace premises

Mysuru

25 December 2021 23:46 IST

Police band to perform daily throughout the year, says Minister Somashekar

The district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar announced here on Saturday that the police band would perform on the palace premises throughout the year from January 1, 2022.

He was speaking after inaugurating the flower show and cultural programmes organised on the palace premises. The band show will be held from 6.30 p.m.

Stakeholders have sought regular cultural programmes to draw tourists but questions have been raised whether it was pertinent to launch new initiatives when there was renewed threat of a surge in the pandemic. Even the flower show came under criticism though it has evoked good response.

The Minister recalled the contribution of the Wadiyars of Mysuru to the overall development of the region during the inauguration and said the photo exhibition depicting their works was appreciable. He said one has to recall and remember the initiatives of the Wadiyars which has helped generations of people and enabled their socio-economic growth and development.

The construction of the KRS dam across the Cauvery entailed the members of the royal family to pledge their personal jewelry and raise loan which has benefited not only lakhs of farmers but has ensured drinking water to millions of people.

The Minister said the flower show and cultural programme will continue for a week and the district administration was complying with COVID-19 norms and regulations.

Only those who have taken both the doses of vaccination will be provided entry, he said. MLA Nagendra, Mayor Sunanda Phalanetra, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and others were present.