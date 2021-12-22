Flower show at the palace

MYSURU

22 December 2021 19:37 IST

The management of Mysuru Palace Board is holding the annual flower show on the palace premises as a year-end attraction for visitors. After a gap of a year, the event is being organised. However, only vaccinated persons will be allowed entry.

It will be held from December 25 to January 2. The event last year was cancelled in view of the pandemic.

In the wake of the Omicron threat, the board has taken steps to ensure all precautions are followed at the venue. Every visitor has to show proof of his or her vaccination status for gaining entry. Visitors can enter the show either from the Balarama gate or the Varaha gate of the palace.

The organisers are planning to restrict the entry to 500 people, and the police deployed at the entry gates will ensure that the rule was complied with, in view of the government guidelines over the threat of a third wave.

Also, the palace will be illuminated daily from December 25 to January 2 from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Entry to the flower show will be from 10 a.m to 8.30 p.m. The show has many attractions this year.