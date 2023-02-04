Flower show at Raja Seat

February 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Tourist footfall at Raja Seat in Madikeri has risen with the top tourist destination and one of the most visited sites in Kodagu hosting a flower show since Friday. The flower show concludes on February 6. Nearly 20 species of flowers and about 12,000 plants are part of the show with special floral decorations. The highlights of the show include varieties of exhibits created in flowers, bonsai plants and others. The Principal Secretary, Horticulture, Rajendra Kumar Kataria, visited the flower show with Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish on Saturday.